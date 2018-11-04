Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops cellular therapies for the treatment of auto-immune, metabolic and other diseases. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

Rubius Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.09. 50,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,792. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported ($3.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($2.73). During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria.

