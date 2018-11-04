Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $28.29 Million Position in Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $28,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, AT Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 21,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. MKM Partners set a $28.00 target price on Tutor Perini and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

TPC opened at $16.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Tutor Perini Corp has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $28.30.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 2.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 32,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $654,737.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder N. Tutor Separate Prope Ronald sold 12,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $256,397.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,698,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,803,334.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,574 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,300 in the last ninety days. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

