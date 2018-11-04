Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 164,296 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164,296 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $26,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.85, for a total value of $37,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 45,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,518.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $40,657.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,299.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,233 shares of company stock worth $1,098,528. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OMC opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.77.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.40.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

