Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will report $127.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $126.34 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $124.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $449.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.30 million to $450.77 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $474.42 million, with estimates ranging from $473.58 million to $475.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.92%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. BidaskClub cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $27.04. 378,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.48 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $622,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Capital One National Association bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

