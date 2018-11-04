Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) Hits Market Cap of $17.21 Million

Safe Exchange Coin (CURRENCY:SAFEX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last seven days, Safe Exchange Coin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Safe Exchange Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges. Safe Exchange Coin has a market cap of $17.21 million and $14,606.00 worth of Safe Exchange Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00844405 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004313 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006733 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin Profile

SAFEX is a PoC token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 26th, 2016. Safe Exchange Coin’s total supply is 2,147,483,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,543,157,590 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Exchange Coin is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe Exchange Coin is safex.io. Safe Exchange Coin’s official message board is safe.exchange. Safe Exchange Coin’s official Twitter account is @safe_exchange.

Safe Exchange Coin Token Trading

Safe Exchange Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Exchange Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Exchange Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Exchange Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

