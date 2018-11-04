Safestay’s (SSTY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Safestay (LON:SSTY) in a report released on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Safestay in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th.

Get Safestay alerts:

Shares of SSTY opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Wednesday. Safestay has a 1 year low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 55 ($0.72).

Safestay Company Profile

Safestay plc operates and develops tourist hostels under the Safestay brand in the United Kingdom. It provides overnight hostel accommodation services; and owns properties. The company serves families, school groups, young adults, backpackers, and savvy business travelers. Safestay Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.