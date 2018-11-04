Safestyle UK (SFE) Price Target Raised to GBX 94

Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) had its target price boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 94 ($1.23) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SFE opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Thursday. Safestyle UK has a twelve month low of GBX 91.71 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 325 ($4.25).

In related news, insider Michael Gallacher purchased 50,000 shares of Safestyle UK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,267.08).

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc is a United Kingdom-based company engaged in the sale, manufacture and installation of replacement un-plasticized poly vinyl chloride (PVCu) windows and doors for the United Kingdom homeowner market. The Company’s segment includes the sale, design, manufacture, installation and maintenance of domestic, double-glazed, replacement windows and doors.

