SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70,962 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of SAGE Therapeutics worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 58.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 242.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 16,636 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 8.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 103.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAGE. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $235.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.81.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $137.55 on Friday. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

