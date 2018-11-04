Saia (SAIA) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAIA. BidaskClub downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.88.

Shares of Saia stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $63.78. 192,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.01. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.70 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Saia will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,286.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 822,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,474,000 after acquiring an additional 43,050 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

