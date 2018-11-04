Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 849.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 845,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756,633 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sailpoint Technologies were worth $28,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $4,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 247.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,920,000 after buying an additional 1,476,871 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $637,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the first quarter worth about $3,572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

SAIL stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 643.00. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SAIL. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Friday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.69.

In related news, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,350,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $235,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,376,500 shares of company stock valued at $447,729,850. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.