Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) SVP Sells $195,963.84 in Stock

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) SVP Peter B. Saba sold 7,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $195,963.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SCHN stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.13. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.70 and a 52-week high of $38.85.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $670.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.91%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCHN. BidaskClub cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie set a $29.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schnitzer Steel Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 120.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $217,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 124.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth $234,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR); and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment buys, collects, processes, recycles, sells, and brokers scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

