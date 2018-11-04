Scotiabank Analysts Give Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) a $16.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a $16.00 price objective on Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BVN. ValuEngine cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

BVN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 860,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,072. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.19). Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $271.85 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.3% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 294,855 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 22,531 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 11.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 92,139 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 53.6% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 69,566 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 56.0% in the second quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,497,671 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,398,000 after buying an additional 537,731 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,624 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 13,710 shares during the period. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

