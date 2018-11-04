Seaport Global Securities Analysts Give Concho Resources (CXO) a $145.00 Price Target

Seaport Global Securities set a $145.00 price target on Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ FY2018 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concho Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They set a positive rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $181.08.

Shares of Concho Resources stock opened at $141.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.00. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $123.63 and a 52-week high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Concho Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Concho Resources will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Concho Resources news, Director Mark B. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.39 per share, with a total value of $268,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,535 shares in the company, valued at $3,834,818.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $1,473,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,750.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,320. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 35.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 31,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Concho Resources by 22.3% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the third quarter worth about $7,836,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Concho Resources by 31.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,094 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $337,286,000 after acquiring an additional 532,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Concho Resources by 22.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

