Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Concho Resources Inc (CXO)

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Concho Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.09. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Concho Resources’ Q1 2019 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.27. Concho Resources had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CXO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $188.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Concho Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.08.

Shares of CXO stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Concho Resources has a one year low of $123.63 and a one year high of $163.11. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.49 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Erick Nelson sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $1,473,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,058 shares in the company, valued at $6,840,750.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Beal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total transaction of $343,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock worth $2,376,320. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 6.4% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 19,855 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 43.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,949 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 43.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,976 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 110.6% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after purchasing an additional 28,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of southeast New Mexico and west Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 840 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.