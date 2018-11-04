Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP)

Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Hi-Crush Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Urban now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Hi-Crush Partners’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Hi-Crush Partners alerts:

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $213.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hi-Crush Partners’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice cut Hi-Crush Partners from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut Hi-Crush Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.93.

Hi-Crush Partners stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.70. Hi-Crush Partners has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $690.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCLP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth about $2,610,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the third quarter worth about $1,996,000. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,178,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Hi-Crush Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,134,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hi-Crush Partners by 20.0% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 570,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hi-Crush Partners news, insider William E. Barker sold 12,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $159,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William E. Barker sold 9,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $117,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.11%.

About Hi-Crush Partners

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hi-Crush Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hi-Crush Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.