SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (SSW) Position Cut by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) by 54.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 92.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the second quarter worth $360,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 48.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA purchased a new stake in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cue Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEASPAN Corp/SH SH by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cue Financial Group Inc. now owns 81,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SEASPAN Corp/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.31.

NYSE:SSW opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.24. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.96 million. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SEASPAN Corp/SH SH will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. SEASPAN Corp/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

SEASPAN Corp/SH SH Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

