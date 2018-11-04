Selfiecoin Hits Market Cap of $8,322.00 (SLFI)

Selfiecoin (CURRENCY:SLFI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 4th. Selfiecoin has a market capitalization of $8,322.00 and $0.00 worth of Selfiecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Selfiecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One Selfiecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015463 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150833 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00260311 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.69 or 0.09825068 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012474 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Selfiecoin

Selfiecoin’s total supply is 107,829,281 coins. Selfiecoin’s official Twitter account is @selfie_coin.

Selfiecoin Coin Trading

Selfiecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfiecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfiecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfiecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

