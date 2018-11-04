Sequence Reaches Market Cap of $2.42 Million (SEQ)

Sequence (CURRENCY:SEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Sequence has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $136.00 worth of Sequence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sequence has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Sequence coin can now be bought for about $0.0525 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00097523 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,085.17 or 3.31096454 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004729 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00087228 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Sequence

Sequence (SEQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Sequence’s total supply is 46,084,315 coins. The official website for Sequence is duality.solutions. Sequence’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain.

Sequence Coin Trading

Sequence can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sequence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sequence should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sequence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

