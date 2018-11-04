Seven Generations Energy (VII) Price Target Lowered to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VII. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$29.50 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Seven Generations Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.73.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$13.68 on Thursday. Seven Generations Energy has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$21.25.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$797.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.67 million.

In other Seven Generations Energy news, insider David Barry Holt acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,825.00. Also, Director Marty Leigh Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,000.00.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of condensate and natural gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering 500,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.