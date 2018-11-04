Shayne & CO. LLC Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Shayne & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Abbott Laboratories accounts for approximately 0.1% of Shayne & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 123,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 50,654 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 25,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,375 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

In other news, SVP Sharon J. Bracken sold 1,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $127,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,297 shares of company stock valued at $9,403,743. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $70.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $54.32 and a 52-week high of $74.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

