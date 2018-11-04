Shengkai Innovations (VALV) & Barnes Group (B) Financial Contrast

Shengkai Innovations (OTCMKTS:VALV) and Barnes Group (NYSE:B) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Shengkai Innovations and Barnes Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shengkai Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Barnes Group $1.44 billion 2.06 $59.41 million $2.88 20.00

Barnes Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shengkai Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Shengkai Innovations and Barnes Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shengkai Innovations N/A N/A N/A Barnes Group 4.60% 13.39% 6.99%

Dividends

Barnes Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Shengkai Innovations does not pay a dividend. Barnes Group pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Barnes Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Barnes Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Shengkai Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Barnes Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Shengkai Innovations has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barnes Group has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Shengkai Innovations and Barnes Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shengkai Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Barnes Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

Barnes Group has a consensus price target of $71.60, indicating a potential upside of 24.28%. Given Barnes Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Barnes Group is more favorable than Shengkai Innovations.

Summary

Barnes Group beats Shengkai Innovations on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Shengkai Innovations Company Profile

Shengkai Innovations, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes ceramic valves for industrial use in the People's Republic of China. The company provides ceramic valves in various categories, including gate, ball, back, adjustable, cut-off, and special valves. It also offers various services related to industrial ceramic valves consisting of manufacture, installation, and maintenance of general industrial ceramic valves, as well as the design and manufacture of a range of non-standard ceramic valves. The company sells its products through direct sales personnel and agents to electric power, petrochemical, chemical, aluminum, and metallurgy industries. Shengkai Innovations, Inc. also exports its products to Europe, North America, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company is headquartered in Tianjin, the People's Republic of China.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc. operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy. This segment also manufactures and supplies precision mechanical products, including mechanical springs, high-precision punched and fine-blanked components, and retention rings; force and motion solutions for sheet metal forming, heavy duty suspension, and other markets; and hot runner systems, mold cavity sensors and process control systems, and precision high cavitation mold for injection molding applications. The company's Aerospace segment produces fabricated and precision-machined components and assemblies for original equipment manufacturer turbine engine, airframe, and industrial gas turbine builders, as well as for the military. It also offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for jet engine components to turbine engine manufacturers, commercial airlines, and the military. In addition, this segment manufactures aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company sells its products primarily through its direct sales force and distribution channels. Barnes Group Inc. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, Connecticut.

