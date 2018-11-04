Signition LP Acquires Shares of 2,659 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Signition LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,543 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 870.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,117 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $68,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 374,038 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 195.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 509,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 336,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT opened at $125.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.06 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total transaction of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Caterpillar to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Macquarie set a $105.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 price target on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, OTR Global cut Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.55.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.