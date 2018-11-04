Signition LP Has $463,000 Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

Signition LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 56.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 2,356.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.95 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.15). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $381.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Stephens set a $90.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $122.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.86.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

