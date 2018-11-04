Signition LP Invests $372,000 in Duke Realty Corp (DRE)

Signition LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.78 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $69,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

