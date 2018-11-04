Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Cowen

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set a sector weight rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 459,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,664. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.95.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.