SK Telecom (SKM) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SK Telecom earned a coverage optimism score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the Wireless communications provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, HSBC raised SK Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.81. 673,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. SK Telecom has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $28.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.48.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SK Telecom will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice transmission and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services to connect its networks to fixed-line and other wireless networks; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

