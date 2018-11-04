Skba Capital Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Skba Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,100 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $10,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 204,957,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,762,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275,020 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 90,257,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,216,672,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527,425 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 74,590,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,005,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835,343 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,605,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $498,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,706,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,691,000 after purchasing an additional 883,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GE. UBS Group lowered shares of General Electric to an “add” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 1st. MED raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. General Electric has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

