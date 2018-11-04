Skyharbour Resources (SYH) PT Set at C$1.01 by Fundamental Research

Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) received a C$1.01 target price from research analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 94.23% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE SYH opened at C$0.52 on Friday. Skyharbour Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.32 and a 52 week high of C$0.57.

About Skyharbour Resources

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. Its flagship project is the Moore Uranium project covering 35,705 hectare, located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

