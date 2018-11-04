Skyline (SKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $322.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of SKY opened at $25.20 on Friday. Skyline has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

In other Skyline news, major shareholder Mak Capital One Llc sold 2,824,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $58,724,910.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith A. Anderson sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,774,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,925,566 shares of company stock worth $344,466,288 over the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skyline stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

