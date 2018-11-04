SkyWest (SKYW) Price Target Raised to $75.00

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SkyWest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of SkyWest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of SkyWest stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $45.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.80.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.57 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 13.99%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 22,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $1,319,804.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Woodward sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $359,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,884 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 403.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

