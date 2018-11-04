SLS International Inc (SLS) Receives $5.81 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SLS International Inc (AMEX:SLS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.81.

Several analysts have commented on SLS shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SLS International in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SLS International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC started coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SLS International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

SLS stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Thursday.

SLS International (AMEX:SLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23).

SLS International Company Profile

SLS international is a language services company which offers translations globally. The Company offers a range of services, including multilingual translations into all Spanish variants, localization, adaptation and content editing. It uses the mother-tongue linguists in order to meet the demanding standards.

