Smartshare (SSP) Price Hits $0.0004

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. Smartshare has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $846,872.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and CoinEgg.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150025 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00251444 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $620.84 or 0.09786347 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,553,013,916 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Smartshare Token Trading

Smartshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, CoinEgg and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

