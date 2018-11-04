SMTC (SMTX) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Shares of SMTX stock opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.26. SMTC has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $3.20.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.48 million for the quarter. SMTC had a negative return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMTC by 15.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SMTC by 33.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SMTC during the second quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.