Snipp Interactive (SPN) Trading 33.3% Higher

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 327,700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 496,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Snipp Interactive Company Profile (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

