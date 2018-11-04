Sodastream International (SODA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

SODA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodastream International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.60.

NASDAQ:SODA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.30. 135,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,358. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.46. Sodastream International has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $143.49.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sodastream International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SODA. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,245,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,372,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 586,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,058,000 after buying an additional 137,566 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sodastream International by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,639,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,875,000 after buying an additional 111,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,562,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

