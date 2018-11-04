Sogou (SOGO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sogou from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Sogou from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $8.20 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.13.

Shares of NYSE SOGO traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $6.31. 3,470,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,899,260. Sogou has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sogou by 949.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,201,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,198 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,857,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,860,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sogou by 684.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 430,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 375,646 shares in the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

