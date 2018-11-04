Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. On average, analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Solar Senior Capital stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.56. Solar Senior Capital has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $18.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

SUNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

