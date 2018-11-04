Source Energy Services (SHLE) Stock Rating Lowered by CIBC

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) was downgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a C$2.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$4.50. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

SHLE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. GMP Securities downgraded Source Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their price target on Source Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.20.

Shares of TSE:SHLE opened at C$1.98 on Friday. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.85 and a 12-month high of C$9.88.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

