Southern Copper (SCCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, 99wallstreet.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Santander cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on Southern Copper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

NYSE:SCCO traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,899. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Southern Copper has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.67.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 14.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 319.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,705,000 after purchasing an additional 99,708 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,039,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,707,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Oakmont Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 259.7% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 798,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,423,000 after purchasing an additional 576,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 780,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 27,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

