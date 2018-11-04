Spark Energy (SPKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $258.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.69 million. Spark Energy had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Spark Energy has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $15.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $273.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of -1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Spark Energy’s payout ratio is -152.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPKE. BidaskClub raised shares of Spark Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Spark Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director W Keith Maxwell III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,010,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,182,944. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gil Melman sold 32,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $284,129.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,926.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 180,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,084 and have sold 68,223 shares valued at $597,922. Corporate insiders own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

About Spark Energy

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company is involved in the retail distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

