Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Receives $69.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ONCE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Spark Therapeutics from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Spark Therapeutics to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Spark Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ONCE traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,316. Spark Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $96.59.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.44 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 185.46%. Equities analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 1,045.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 3,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

About Spark Therapeutics

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.