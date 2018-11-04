Sparton Resources (SRI) Trading 22.2% Higher

Shares of Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI) traded up 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.11. 2,287,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,102% from the average session volume of 190,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

In related news, insider Yongbiao Ding sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $63,700 in the last 90 days.

Sparton Resources Company Profile (CVE:SRI)

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada and China. The company's primary projects are the Chebucto natural gas field located in the Sable Island area of offshore Nova Scotia; and the VanSpar vanadium and battery commissioning projects in China.

