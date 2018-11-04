SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ Largest Position

Silicon Valley Capital Partners cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up approximately 39.2% of Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $93,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 85,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,900,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter.

SPY opened at $271.89 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $252.92 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. This represents a $5.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

