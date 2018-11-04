Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) rose 12.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72). Approximately 4,180,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117.40 ($1.53).

SPI has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 296 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spire Healthcare Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 189 ($2.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In other Spire Healthcare Group news, insider Jitesh Himatlal Sodha bought 50,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £74,235 ($97,001.18). Also, insider Peter R. Bamford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of £16,100 ($21,037.50). Insiders have bought 70,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,518,710 over the last quarter.

About Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

