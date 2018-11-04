Splunk Inc (SPLK) Holdings Boosted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,389 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Splunk by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,819,000 after purchasing an additional 130,133 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Cowen Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,962,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 152.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,396,286.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,944,375.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPLK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Splunk to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.03.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a one year low of $65.73 and a one year high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

