Stamps.com (STMP) Given a $320.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $320.00 target price on Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stamps.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Stamps.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Stamps.com from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP opened at $177.18 on Wednesday. Stamps.com has a 12 month low of $160.00 and a 12 month high of $285.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.23.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.38. Stamps.com had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $143.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,499 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $624,025.29. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 719 shares in the company, valued at $179,541.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 1,200 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $297,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at $382,399.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $1,750,245. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 196.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Stamps.com by 100.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the second quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

