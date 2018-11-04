Standex Int’l (SXI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Standex International Corp. is a diversified manufacturer producing and marketing a wide variety of useful, quality products. The company enjoys a broad and well-balanced earnings base by virtue of its strong market position in selected areas of operation. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Standex Int'l alerts:

SXI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Standex Int’l from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Standex Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Shares of SXI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.01. 87,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,516. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.66. Standex Int’l has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Standex Int’l (NYSE:SXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $193.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Standex Int’l had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standex Int’l will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Debyle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $220,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,264.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 10.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,847,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,837,000 after purchasing an additional 170,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Standex Int’l by 4.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,301,000 after purchasing an additional 20,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 2.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,633,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Standex Int’l by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,632,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex Int’l

Standex International Corporation manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The Food Service Equipment segment offers refrigerated cabinets, cases, display units, walk-in coolers, and freezers; commercial ovens, char broilers, ranges, griddles, toasters, warmers, roller grills, and countertop merchandisers; commercial cook and hold units, rotisseries, pressure fryers, and baking equipment; commercial deep fryers; merchandizing display cases; pump systems; and cold storage equipment.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standex Int’l (SXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standex Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.