Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Raised by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 669.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $68.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.