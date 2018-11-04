Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $53.00 to $64.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The stock had a trading volume of 45,466,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,111,073. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Natixis purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,083,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Starbucks by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 697,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 373,651 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 878,442 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $49,281,000 after purchasing an additional 71,411 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.