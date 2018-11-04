StarCredits (STRC) Achieves Market Cap of $381,573.00

StarCredits (CURRENCY:STRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One StarCredits token can currently be bought for about $0.0848 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. StarCredits has a total market cap of $381,573.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of StarCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, StarCredits has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StarCredits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007139 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00260197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $625.75 or 0.09826050 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About StarCredits

StarCredits’ total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,500,000 tokens. StarCredits’ official website is backto.earth. StarCredits’ official Twitter account is @_backtoearth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StarCredits

StarCredits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.